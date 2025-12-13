LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 6626587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LENZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. On average, analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Mccollum purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $239,295. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Olsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $123,531.30. This represents a 67.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 323,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

