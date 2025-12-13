Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $26.65 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $597.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $279.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average of $460.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $627.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.