JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $865,533.60 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

