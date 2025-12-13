BBR Partners LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF $LPRE

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. BBR Partners LLC owned approximately 9.93% of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LPRE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Profile

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

