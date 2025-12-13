Boris Shnayder Sells 5,000 Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EPAM opened at $209.39 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

