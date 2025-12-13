Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,727,790 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 5,818.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727,790 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander accounts for approximately 4.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.57.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.