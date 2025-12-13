BBR Partners LLC Acquires 3,109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,221,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $262.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $266.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

