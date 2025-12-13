Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires 665,169 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,169 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $128,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

