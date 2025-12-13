Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $668,467.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake Moret sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $668,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,320,882. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $405.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $415.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after buying an additional 207,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,446,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

