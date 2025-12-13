BBR Partners LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

BBR Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in GRAIL by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 1,965.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Get GRAIL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,102,485.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $501,409.14. Following the sale, the president directly owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,295 shares of company stock worth $7,380,888 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GRAL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GRAIL from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRAL

GRAIL Trading Down 4.5%

GRAL stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 4.23.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 286.43%.The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.