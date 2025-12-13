Bcwm LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bcwm LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $569.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $580.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.99. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.88.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

