Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys Shares of 142,121 Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,000. Sensient Technologies comprises approximately 8.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 38,785.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.59. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $199,907.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

