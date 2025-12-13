Bcwm LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 3.9% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sentry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.