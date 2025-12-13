Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys Shares of 143,530 Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $23,239,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 592.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,711,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 3,175,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after buying an additional 2,186,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 236.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,683,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares in the company, valued at $861,658.34. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,609,689.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,865,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,114. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

