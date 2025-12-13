Bares Capital Management Inc. Invests $145.98 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,148,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,979,000. Block accounts for 14.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $611,482.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 272,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,051. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.65. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

