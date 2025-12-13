Bellevue Group AG Increases Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPCR. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,588,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 397,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GPCR opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GPCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

