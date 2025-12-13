Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in PTC Inc. $PTC

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 18.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.78. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

