Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $53.27 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,352 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 6.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $53,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Twilio by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after buying an additional 614,943 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $609,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twilio by 99.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 323.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,055,000. This trade represents a 30.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,515 shares of company stock valued at $133,673,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

