Benchstone Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Benchstone Capital Management LP decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,214 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises about 3.5% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $39,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of monday.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $23,078,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,744,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

monday.com Trading Down 3.0%

MNDY stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.