20,000 Shares in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA Purchased by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CNA Financial by 240.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 668,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,346,688.96. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $865,313. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. CNA Financial Corporation has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
