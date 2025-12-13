Benchstone Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 184,834 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,461,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 2.2% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,979.20. This represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $28,499,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,015,571.40. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,847,828 shares of company stock valued at $224,091,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

