Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $35,160,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Gill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $35,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at $83,991,087. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.92. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $485.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Barclays upped their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

