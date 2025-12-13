Bellevue Group AG Has $46.04 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 665,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,935,000 after acquiring an additional 102,704 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 325,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,377.20. This represents a 32.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

