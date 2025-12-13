BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 550,000 Intel Corporation $INTC

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,000. Intel comprises 0.7% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,784.78 and a beta of 1.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

