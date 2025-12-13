Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,606 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics comprises about 2.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $105,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,619,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,399,633.72. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 196,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,848.48. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,400. 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

