Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Position Increased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $122.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.32% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $1,617,377.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $953,263.27. This trade represents a 62.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,490. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

