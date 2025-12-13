Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Black Maple Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Black Maple Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $195.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

