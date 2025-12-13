Berkley W R Corp Acquires 379,695 Shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II $KFII

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,695 shares during the period. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II makes up approximately 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 0.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,185,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,527,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 1,942.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 392,335 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II during the second quarter valued at $12,598,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the second quarter valued at about $12,681,000.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFII opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II ( NASDAQ:KFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 2, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

