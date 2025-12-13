Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 659,343 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III $BLUWU

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $2,002,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BLUWU stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 1, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company with no material operations of our own and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.