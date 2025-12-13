Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 396,960 Artius II Acquisition Inc. $AACB

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Artius II Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $334,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000.
Artius II Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Artius II Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Artius II Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Artius II Acquisition in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artius II Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Artius II Acquisition Company Profile
We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
