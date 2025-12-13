Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 396,960 Artius II Acquisition Inc. $AACB

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Artius II Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $334,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

Get Artius II Acquisition alerts:

Artius II Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Artius II Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Artius II Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artius II Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Artius II Acquisition in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artius II Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AACB

Artius II Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius II Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.