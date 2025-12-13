Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $64,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $353.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.81 and its 200 day moving average is $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

