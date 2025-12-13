Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 26,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $98,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
