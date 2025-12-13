Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $48,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

ITW opened at $258.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

