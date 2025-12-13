Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $32,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

