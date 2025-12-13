Berkley W R Corp Raises Position in Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.52% of Tavia Acquisition worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tavia Acquisition by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 489,689 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tavia Acquisition by 2,417.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 603,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAVI opened at $10.41 on Friday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tavia Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

