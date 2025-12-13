Berkley W R Corp Invests $2.73 Million in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.81% of Cantor Equity Partners II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEPT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

