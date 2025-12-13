Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Head-To-Head Survey

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 5 5 1 2.64 Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $83.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $719.93 million 3.46 $181.47 million $4.93 14.78 Pinnacle Bankshares $55.62 million 1.84 $9.18 million $4.84 9.49

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares. Pinnacle Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 12.43% 13.24% 1.05% Pinnacle Bankshares 18.14% 12.94% 1.03%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance products, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft protection, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, remote deposit capture, night drop, safe deposit boxes, and notary services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. It operates branches in Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Pittsylvania County; and the city of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

