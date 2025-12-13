Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Repsol Stock Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $18.63 on Monday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Repsol had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

