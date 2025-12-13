Analysts Set Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target at $18.88

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8750.

A number of research firms have commented on GHLD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $482,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHLD opened at $20.01 on Monday. Guild has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Guild had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $307.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

