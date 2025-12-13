Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 88.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.22.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

