Head-To-Head Contrast: Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) versus TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weir Group and TSS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weir Group 0 3 1 2 2.83 TSS 0 1 1 0 2.50

TSS has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.17%. Given TSS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TSS is more favorable than Weir Group.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Weir Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weir Group and TSS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weir Group $3.20 billion N/A $398.96 million N/A N/A TSS $234.84 million 0.93 $5.98 million $0.20 37.90

Weir Group has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Profitability

This table compares Weir Group and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weir Group N/A N/A N/A TSS 2.08% 21.81% 3.79%

Summary

TSS beats Weir Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

