Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 3.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $189.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.83. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

