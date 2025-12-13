Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys Shares of 1,169,507 Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,169,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,931,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 1.14% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 47.0% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

