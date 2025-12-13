Berkley W R Corp Purchases 744,529 Shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. $VACH

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,529 shares during the period. Voyager Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.84% of Voyager Acquisition worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VACH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $22,360,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Acquisition by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 1,082,611 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition by 1,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 715,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Acquisition by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 511,894 shares during the period.

Get Voyager Acquisition alerts:

Voyager Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.57 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voyager Acquisition ( NASDAQ:VACH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VACH

Voyager Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.