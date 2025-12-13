Berkshire Hathaway Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up 0.5% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 7.76% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,186,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 115.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Benchstone Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.7% in the second quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP now owns 72,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $431.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $392.89 and a one year high of $500.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

