Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Trimmed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,267,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,306,156 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 11.1% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 8.17% of Bank of America worth $28,641,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 169,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $402.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

