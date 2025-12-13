AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $3,066,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

