BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 13,098 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $670.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,799 shares of company stock worth $176,627,160. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.