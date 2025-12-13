American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $6,952,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after buying an additional 646,039 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $382.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

