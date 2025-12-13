Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,127 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $402.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

